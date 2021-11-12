Indiana County saw an increase of 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 434 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 41.
One new death was reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 243.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,293 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 19 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
In Indiana County, 48.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,528 people fully vaccinated and 3,264 partially vaccinated.
There were 157 booster shots reported Wednesday, for a total of 7,915 since Aug. 13.
Indiana ranks 57 of 67 counties by percentage of population over age 10 receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.