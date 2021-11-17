Indiana County saw an increase of 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
Cases may be high due to the Pennsylvania Department of Health recording additional prior period positive cases to comply with federal guidelines to include reinfections as a new case if more than 90 days apart. The health department reports that the national case definition was revised in 2021 and is being implemented in Pennsylvania this month.
The state recorded 15,414 additional prior period cases over the weekend and 1,667 for Philadelphia last week. County-level information is not available.
There were two new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 250.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,778 cases reported Tuesday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 24 are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four patients are unvaccinated and none are vaccinated.
In Indiana County, 46.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,654 people fully vaccinated and 3,435 partially vaccinated.
There were 142 booster shots reported Tuesday, for a total of 8,496 since Aug. 13.
Indiana ranks among the worst for vaccinations in younger age groups, ranking 63 of 67 counties by percentage of population for ages 15-19 and 65 of 67 counties for ages 20-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.