Indiana County saw an increase of 80 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 1,074 cases this month.
The seven-day average case count is 67.
No new deaths were reported Monday, and the county total remains at 257.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,604 cases reported Monday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 29 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all six patients are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 46.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,805 people fully vaccinated and 3,733 partially vaccinated.
There were 45 booster shots reported Monday, for a total of 9,290 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.