The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a technical issue has delayed the daily COVID-19 case data report.
DOH expects to provide a a three-day update today with COVID-19 cases reported between Sunday through Tuesday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center on Tuesday reported 27 COVID patients hospitalized, with six in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 23 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
As of Sunday, 47.6 percent of Indiana County’s population received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,203 fully vaccinated and 3,019 partially vaccinated.
There were 5,050 booster shots administered in October and 5,732 since Aug 13.
In October, cases exceeded 1,100 for the second consecutive month, approaching the high months exceeding 1,300 in November and December 2020.
There were 1,107 cases in September and 1,146 in October.
October brought the second-highest month for deaths, with 34. There were 82 deaths reported in December.
