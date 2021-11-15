Indiana County saw an increase of 215 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 68 reported on Sunday.
Statewide, there was an increase of 21,226 cases reported Saturday and 4,752 reported on Sunday.
Saturday includes a significant prior period adjustment to meet the federal guidelines for recording reinfections. Under the new national definition an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once.
There were three new deaths reported Saturday and two deaths reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 248.
The department of health reported 28 hospitalized with five in ICU and three on ventilators.
In Indiana County, 46.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,629 people fully vaccinated and 3,377 partially vaccinated. The percentage vaccinated has been revised based on the increased population eligible to receive the vaccine.
There were 128 booster shots reported Saturday and 110 reported Sunday, for a total of 8,309 since Aug. 13.
Indiana consistently ranks 57 of 67 counties by percentage of population and ranks worst in the younger age groups. Indiana ranks 63 of 67 counties by percentage of population for ages 15-19 and 65 of 67 counties for ages 20-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.