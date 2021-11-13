Indiana County saw an increase of 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 465 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 24 new cases for the period of Nov. 5 to 11, bringing the total to 190 for the fall semester. Testing on-campus is offered at IUP Health Services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 through 17. Appointments are required.
The seven-day average case count is 41.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 243. There have been 15 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows one case in those birth to age 4 and 49 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Nov. 3 to 9.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,555 cases.
In Indiana County, 48.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,571 people fully vaccinated and 3,305 partially vaccinated.
Early data for children age 5 to 9 receiving one dose of the vaccine shows 1.6 percent based on an estimated population of 4,097, or 65 children. Statewide, 25,352 children in that age range have received one dose.
There were 156 booster shots administered and a total of 8,071 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.