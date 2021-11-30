Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 60 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 1,501 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 61.
There were no new deaths reported on Monday, with the county total remaining at 263. There have been 35 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 41 hospitalized COVID patients, with 10 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 37 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,252 cases reported Monday.
In Indiana County, 47.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,969 people fully vaccinated and 4,061 partially vaccinated as of Monday. There were 39 booster shots administered for a total of 9,919 since Aug. 13.
DOH data for children released Monday show seven cases in children ages birth to 4 and 65 cases in those ages 5 to 18, reported for the period of Nov. 16 to 22.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.