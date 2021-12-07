Indiana County saw an increase of 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 345 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 57.
There were no new deaths reported on Monday, with the county total remaining at 270. There have been five deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 46 hospitalized COVID patients, with nine in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 36 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,967 cases reported Monday.
In Indiana County, 48 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,213 people fully vaccinated and 4,282 partially vaccinated as of Monday, reported for a three-day period. There were 359 booster shots administered over the three-day period for a total of 10,793 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.