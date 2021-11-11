Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 382 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 42.
Two new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 242.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 19 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
In Indiana County, 48.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,505 people fully vaccinated and 3,216 partially vaccinated.
There were 524 booster shots reported Wednesday, for a total of 7,758 since Aug. 13.
Pennsylvania has surpassed 1 million booster shots, with 1,001,766 boosters statewide since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.