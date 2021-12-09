Indiana County saw an increase of 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 451 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 52.
There were two new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 273. There have been eight deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 47 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 33 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 8,723 cases reported Wednesday.
In Indiana County, 48.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,287 people fully vaccinated and 4,327 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. There were 189 booster shots administered for a total of 11,116 since Aug. 13.
