Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 1,035 cases reported in October, marking the second consecutive month with more than 1,000 cases.
The seven-day average case count is 45.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 224. There have been 30 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 22 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows eight cases in those birth to age 4 and 63 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Oct. 20 to 26.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,312 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,117 people fully vaccinated and 2,937 partially vaccinated. There were 141 booster shots administered, for a total of 5,236 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.