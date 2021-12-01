Indiana County saw an increase of 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 1,558 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 61.
There were two new deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 265. There have been 37 deaths reported in November.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 37 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 29 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,766 cases reported Tuesday.
In Indiana County, 47.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,006 people fully vaccinated and 4,090 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday. There were 128 booster shots administered for a total of 10,047 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.