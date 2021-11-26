Indiana County saw an increase of 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 1,218 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 68.
Three new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 261.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 25 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 22 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 47.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,863 people fully vaccinated and 3,929 partially vaccinated.
There were 207 booster shots reported Wednesday, for a total of 9.619 since Aug. 13.
Data for Thursday was unavailable.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.