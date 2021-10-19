Indiana County saw an increase of 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 614 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 34.
Three new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the county total to 218.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 17 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 14 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
IRMC announced Monday that as inpatient admissions decline, effective immediately, one visitor will be permitted for non-COVID patients. The visitor policy is available online at irmc.org.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,902 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,802 people fully vaccinated and 2,959 partially vaccinated.
There were 77 booster shots administered for a total of 3,078 since Aug. 13.
IRMC will offer booster shots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the KCAC.
