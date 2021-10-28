Indiana County saw an increase of 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 984 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 44.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 224. There have been 30 deaths reported in October.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 22 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,178 cases reported.
In Indiana County as of Tuesday, 47.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,067 people fully vaccinated and 3,055 partially vaccinated.
Reported on Wednesday were 887 booster shots administered for a total of 5,095 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.