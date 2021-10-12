Indiana County saw an increase of 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 377 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 33.
No new deaths were reported Monday, and the county total remains at 209.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 35 hospitalized COVID patients, with nine in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 23 are unvaccinated and 12 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, seven are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,872 cases reported.
In Indiana County as of data last released Friday, 46.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,421 people fully vaccinated and 3,042 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.