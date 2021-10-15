Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 488 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 35.
One new death was reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 212.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 15 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, six are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows six cases in those birth to age 4 and 35 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Oct. 6 to 12.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,253 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,690 people fully vaccinated and 2,934 partially vaccinated. There were 122 booster shots administered for a total of 2,934 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.