Indiana County saw an increase of 72 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 157 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 63.
One new death was reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 269.
Statewide, there was an increase of 9,143 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 38 hospitalized COVID patients, with nine in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 31 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 47.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,069 people fully vaccinated and 4,192 partially vaccinated.
There were 133 booster shots reported Thursday, for a total of 10,311 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.