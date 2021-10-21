Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 674 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 30.
Two new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 220.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 24 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,584 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,891 people fully vaccinated and 2,969 partially vaccinated. There were 573 booster shots administered for a total of 3,685 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.