Indiana County saw an increase of 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 332 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 47.
Two new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 240.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,021 cases reported Tuesday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 19 are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
In Indiana County, 48.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,450 people fully vaccinated and 3,141 partially vaccinated.
There were 94 booster shots reported Tuesday, for a total of 7,234 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.