Indiana County saw an increase of 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 304 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 43.
No new deaths were reported Monday, and the county total remains at 238.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,254 cases reported Monday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
In Indiana County, 48.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,439 people fully vaccinated and 3,129 partially vaccinated.
There were 259 booster shots reported late Sunday, and 77 boosters reported Monday, for a total of 7,140 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.