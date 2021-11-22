Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 68 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 64 reported on Sunday.
Statewide, there was an increase of 6,424 cases reported Saturday and 5,417 reported on Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 60.
There was one new death reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 257.
The department of health reported 19 hospitalized with four in ICU and three on ventilators.
In Indiana County, 46.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,788 people fully vaccinated and 3,718 partially vaccinated.
There were 205 booster shots reported Saturday and 108 reported Sunday, for a total of 9,245 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.