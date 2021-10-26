Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 875 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 37.
No new deaths were reported Monday, and the county total remains at 223. There have been 29 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 30 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 21 are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, six are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
IRMC announced Monday as cases trend upward, the hospital will not allow visitors, effective immediately. The policy will be reassessed next week.
IRMC will offer a public vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the KCAC.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,425 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,011 people fully vaccinated and 3,043 partially vaccinated. There were 53 booster shots administered for a total of 4,035 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.