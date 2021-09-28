Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 971 cases in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 38.
County deaths remained at 193.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,010 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 31,982 people fully vaccinated and 3,006 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.