Indiana County saw an increase of 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 22 reported on Sunday.
There have been 351 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 34.
There were no new deaths reported on Saturday or Sunday, with the county total remaining at 209.
There are 34 county COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with eight in the ICU and five on ventilators, according to Sunday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,619 cases reported Saturday and 3,907 cases reported Sunday.
In Indiana County, 46.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,421 people fully vaccinated and 3,042 partially vaccinated as of Friday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.