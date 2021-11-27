Indiana County saw an increase of 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday and 73 reported on Friday. There have been 1,344 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 69.
There were two new deaths reported in the county on Thursday and none on Friday, bringing the total to 263. There have been 35 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 29 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,950 cases reported Thursday and 6,122 on Friday.
In Indiana County, 47.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,904 people fully vaccinated and 4,004 partially vaccinated.
Data for children age 5 to 9 receiving one dose of the vaccine shows that rate at 6.7 percent, a total of 276.
There have been eight doses administered for those ages 15 to 19 (21 percent) and 39 to those ages 20 to 24 (24.1 percent) in the past week.
There were 113 booster shots reported Thursday and 37 on Friday, for a total of 9,769 since Aug. 13.
