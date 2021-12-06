Indiana County saw an increase of 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 10 reported on Sunday.
Statewide, there was an increase of 9,264 cases reported Saturday and 6,091 reported on Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 64.
There was one new death reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 270.
The department of health reported 39 hospitalized with eight in ICU and four on ventilators.
In Indiana County as of Friday, 47.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,104 people fully vaccinated and 4,222 partially vaccinated.
There were 123 booster shots reported, for a total of 10,434 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.