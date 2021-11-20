Indiana County saw an increase of 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 862 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 11 new cases for the period of Nov. 12 to 18, bringing the total to 201 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 57.
There were three new deaths reported in the county, bringing the total to 256. There have been 28 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 19 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows nine cases in those birth to age 4 and 59 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Nov. 10 to 16.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,604 cases.
In Indiana County, 46.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,727 people fully vaccinated and 3,647 partially vaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 63 of 67 by percent of population for those ages 15 to 19 and 65 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24.
Data for children age 5 to 9 receiving one dose of the vaccine shows that rate at 4.9 percent.
There were 168 booster shots administered and a total of 8,932 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.