Indiana County saw an increase of 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 240 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 34.
Three new deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the county total to 208. There have been 14 deaths reported this month, with 10 in the last three days.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 34 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 22 are unvaccinated and 12 vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, seven are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children shows four cases in those birth to age 4 and 29 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.
IRMC reported it will provide options for testing of area students, including weekend drive-thru testing.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,819 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,378 people fully vaccinated and 3,046 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.