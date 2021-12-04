Indiana County saw an increase of 96 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 253 cases reported this month.
The cases reported tie the previous single-day high of 96 recorded Dec. 5, 2020.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 20 new cases for the period of Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, bringing the total to 221 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 67.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 269. There have been four deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 42 hospitalized COVID patients, with nine in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 34 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated.
Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 14 cases in those birth to age 4 and 38 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Nov. 24 to 30.
Statewide, there was an increase of 10,127 cases.
In Indiana County, 47.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,104 people fully vaccinated and 4,222 partially vaccinated.
There were 123 booster shots administered and a total of 10,434 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 county by percent of population receiving at least one dose and ranks among the worst for vaccinations in younger age groups, at 63 of 67 counties for ages 15 to 19 and 65 of 67 for ages 20 to 24.
Weekly data for children shows 25 doses administered to those ages 5 to 9, for a total of 7.3 percent based on an estimated population of 4,097, or 301 children total. There were 20 doses administered in the 15 to 19 age group, bringing it to 21.4 percent and a total of 1,478, and 37 administered to those ages 20 to 24, at 24.4 percent and a total of 2,247.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.