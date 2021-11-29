Indiana County saw an increase of 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 43 reported on Sunday.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,143 cases reported Saturday and 4,159 reported on Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 64.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday or Sunday, and the county total remains at 263. There have been 35 deaths this month.
The department of health reported 30 hospitalized with eight in ICU and five on ventilators.
In Indiana County, 47.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,955 people fully vaccinated and 4,036 partially vaccinated.
There were 66 booster shots reported Saturday and 45 reported Sunday, for a total of 9,880 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.