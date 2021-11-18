Indiana County saw an increase of 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 913 cases reported in the county this month.
There were 6,024 cases reported statewide on Wednesday.
One new death was reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 251.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all four patients are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 46.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,678 people fully vaccinated and 3,457 partially vaccinated.
There were 131 booster shots reported Wednesday, for a total of 8,627 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.