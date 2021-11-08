Indiana County saw an increase of 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 44 reported on Sunday.
There have been 266 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 38.
There were two new deaths reported Saturday and no deaths reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 238.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,663 cases reported Saturday and 3,672 reported on Sunday.
The department of health reported 24 hospitalized with five in ICU and two on ventilators.
In Indiana County, 48.0 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,394 people fully vaccinated and 3,096 partially vaccinated.
There were 181 booster shots reported Saturday and Sunday’s number was not reported, for a total of 6,804 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.