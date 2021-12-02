Indiana County saw an increase of 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There were 7,606 cases reported statewide on Wednesday.
Three new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 268.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 41 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 34 are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all patients are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 47.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,035 people fully vaccinated and 4,133 partially vaccinated.
There were 131 booster shots reported Wednesday, for a total of 10,178 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.