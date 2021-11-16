Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
No new deaths were reported Monday, and the county total remains at 248.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,437 cases reported Monday. The total for statewide reinfections recorded over the weekend is 15,414. The 15,414 reinfection cases are being included, because the national case definition was revised in 2021 and is being implemented in Pennsylvania this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 29 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, six patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
In Indiana County, 46.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,635 people fully vaccinated and 3,397 partially vaccinated.
There were 45 booster shots reported Monday, for a total of 8,354 since Aug. 13.
Indiana ranks 57 of 67 counties by percentage of population receiving at least one dose.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.