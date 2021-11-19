Indiana County saw an increase of 60 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 799 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 52.
Two new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 253.
Statewide, there was an increase of 6,637 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 19 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 46.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,701 people fully vaccinated and 3,496 partially vaccinated.
There were 137 booster shots reported Thursday, for a total of 8,764 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.