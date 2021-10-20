Indiana County saw an increase of 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 645 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 33.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 218.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 21 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 16 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,899 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,845 people fully vaccinated and 2,969 partially vaccinated.
There were 34 booster shots administered for a total of 3,112 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.