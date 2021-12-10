Indiana County saw an increase of 89 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 540 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 55.
Two new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 275.
Statewide, there was an increase of 6,918 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 41 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 32 are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 48.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,318 people fully vaccinated and 4,354 partially vaccinated.
There were 126 booster shots reported Thursday, for a total of 11,242 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.