Indiana County saw an increase of 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 717 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 33.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 220.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 12 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows three cases in those birth to age 4 and 41 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Oct. 13 to 21.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,998 cases reported.
As of Wednesday, in Indiana County, 47.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,891 people fully vaccinated and 2,969 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.