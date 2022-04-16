Indiana County saw an increase of five new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.
The seven-day average case count is four.
There were 1,648 cases reported statewide.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania logged six cases from April 8-14, bringing cases to 207 for the spring semester.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 354.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator. Indiana Regional Medical Center did not have information available.
Most recent county data for children from the state Department of Health shows one case in those birth to age 4 and no cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from April 6-12.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,834, or 45.9 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,013 partially vaccinated. There were nine booster shots administered for a total of 18,414 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose.
It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 45 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.2 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.2 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.4 percent vaccinated, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.7 percent vaccinated.
Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were five administered the previous week and 28 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
That shows 76.9 percent of the population ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.