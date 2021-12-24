Indiana County saw an increase of 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 1,215 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 38.
There were 87 tests reported, and the seven-day average is 62 tests per day.
One new death was reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 289.
Statewide, there was an increase of 10,548 cases reported Thursday.
Data for children showed 10 cases in those ages birth to 4 and 22 in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Dec. 15 to 21.
The department of health reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,009 people fully vaccinated and 4,590 partially vaccinated.
There were 136 booster shots reported Thursday, for a total of 13,512 since Aug. 13.
