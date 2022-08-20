Indiana County COVID-19 report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 153 new cases for Aug. 11-17, an increase from the 116 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 22 cases per day. There were 21,507 cases reported statewide, up from the 20,626 reported last week.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 386 cases for the month through Aug. 17 compared to 392 cases for the entire month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020. The average cases per day are: August 2022 (18.4), August 2021 (12.6) and August 2020 (5.5).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients on Aug. 17 with two in the ICU, an increase from six COVID patients reported a week ago. There were no deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 372.
Wastewater surveillance for Aug. 7-13 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Aug. 18 that the community risk level for Indiana County and Cambria County is unchanged at medium risk. The risk level for several counties in and around Allegheny County has been increased to high risk, including Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The CDC recommendations for medium risk are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
The COVID-19 community risk levels are reported weekly by the CDC and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of COVID cases.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 50.8 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine with 44.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,175 partially vaccinated.
The percentage of eligible population getting the booster vaccine remains low, with only 51.4 percent of those fully vaccinated having received the booster, and 21.2 percent of those having received the first booster have received the second booster. There were 48 first booster shots administered last week, for a total of 19,319 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and 91 second boosters administered for a total of 4,095 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 80.3 of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week show that there were eight vaccinations administered to those age 5-19 and nine administered for the age group of 20-24. Vaccinations for ages 0-4 are now being reported with 10 administered last week for a total of 59 administered.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The Department of Health’s most recent update on May 31, 2022, on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people:
• 69 percent of reported COVID cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 81 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 77 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department of Health dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.