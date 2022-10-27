Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 94 new cases for Oct. 20-26. The seven-day average is 13.4 cases per day. There were 13,783 cases reported statewide.
Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 94 new cases for Oct. 20-26. The seven-day average is 13.4 cases per day. There were 13,783 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Oct. 26 with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county and the total remains at 382.
Wastewater surveillance for Oct. 16-22 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Oct. 20 shows that the community risk level for the region region has improved. The risk level for Indiana, Cambria and most counties in the region is reported by the CDC as low risk.
VACCINE DATA AS LAST REPORTED OCT. 19
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH last Wednesday, the county continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties with 45.3 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be the lowest among the younger population with 80.5 percent of those age 5-19 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-24.
Indiana County ranks 32 of 67 counties for the Bivalent Booster. There have been 802 Bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 4,241 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
