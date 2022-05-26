Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana saw an increase of 140 new cases for May 19-25. There have been 418 cases reported this month.
The seven day averages is 20 cases per day. There were 29,664 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on May 25 with none in ICU and none on a ventilator.
There has been one death in the county, bringing the total to 359.
Wastewater surveillance for May 15-21 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19
The CDC reports that the community level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties. 52.5 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,112 or 46.3 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,027 partially vaccinated.
THere were 56 first booster shots administered for a total of 18,784 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021 and 273 second boosters administered for a total of 2,556 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups at 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 50 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.3 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.2 percent; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.1 percent.
Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were three administered and 20 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
76.8 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard. The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.