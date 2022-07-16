As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 104 new cases for July 7-13, an increase from the 65 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 15 cases per day, up from the nine average cases per day reported last week. There were 19,947 cases reported statewide.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 169 cases for the month through July 13, exceeding the 75 cases for the entire month of July 2021. June had been the low month for each of the previous two years, but June 2022 was much higher with a total 440 cases for the month as compared to a total of 67 in June 2021.
The Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on July 13, up from one reported a week ago. There was one death in the county, bringing the total to 369.
Wastewater surveillance for July 3 through 9 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19. There is no report for the week of July 10 through 16.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.9 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, unchanged from the previous two weeks.
The booster vaccine is not doing much better, with 51 percent of those fully vaccinated having received the booster; 17.8 percent of those having received the first booster have received the second booster.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated. Ages 5-9 show the lowest vaccination rate with 87.9 percent unvaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows five vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were none administered last week and 15 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard. The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.