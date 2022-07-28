Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 124 new cases for July 21-27. The seven-day average is 18 cases per day. There have been 420 cases reported this month. There were 22,277 cases reported statewide.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:43 am
Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 124 new cases for July 21-27. The seven-day average is 18 cases per day. There have been 420 cases reported this month. There were 22,277 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients on July 27. There have been no deaths in the county and the total remains at 370.
Wastewater surveillance for July 17 through 23 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 53.1 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,469 or 46.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,103 partially vaccinated.
There were 35 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,158 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 142 second boosters administered for a total of 3,752 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.