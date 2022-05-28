As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 140 new cases in the past week, an increase from the 117 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 20, compared to 17 in the previous week. There have been 418 cases reported this month, an increase from 145 for the month of April.
COVID-19 cases reported for children and young adults for the period of May 18 through 24 are: four for children ages 0-4 for a total of 261, and seven for ages 5-18 for a total of 1,577.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s last report for the spring semester on May 20 showed a total of 229 cases for the semester.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. There was one death reported, bringing the total county deaths to 359.
Wastewater surveillance for May 22 through 28 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to medium. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.5 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.3 percent of people fully vaccinated. And 76.8 percent of those ages 5-24 are unvaccinated.
CDC has expanded eligibility of COVID-19 booster doses to kids 5 years of age and older. The CDC recommends a booster shot at least five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.