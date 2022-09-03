As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 156 new cases for Aug. 25-31 and a seven-day average of 22 cases per day, no change from the previous week. There were 18,264 cases reported statewide, down from the 20,164 cases reported last week.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. Weekly reporting by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the period of July 28 through Aug. 31 shows 698 cases compared to 392 cases for the month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020. The average cases per day are: August 2022 (19.9), August 2021 (12.6) and August 2020 (5.5).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported six hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, an increase from four COVID patients reported a week ago, and down from 23 COVID patients hospitalized on Aug. 31, 2021.
There was one death reported in the county last week, bringing the total to 373. There have been three deaths reported this month compared to four for the month of August 2021.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19 since testing last week.
The CDC reported on Sept. 1 that the community risk level for Indiana County remains at medium risk for the fifth consecutive week. The risk level for Cambria County has been lowered to medium risk, and Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties have been lowered to low risk. The risk level for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties remains at medium risk.
The CDC recommendations for medium risk are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties. Only 44.7 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated; 50.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.0 percent having received the first booster, and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were 21 first booster shots administered last week, for a total of 19,375 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and 59 second boosters administered for a total of 4,211 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.3 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were none administered to those ages 5 to 19 and nine administered for the age group of 20-24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with two administered last week for a total of 65 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.