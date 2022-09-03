COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 156 new cases for Aug. 25-31 and a seven-day average of 22 cases per day, no change from the previous week. There were 18,264 cases reported statewide, down from the 20,164 cases reported last week.

Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. Weekly reporting by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the period of July 28 through Aug. 31 shows 698 cases compared to 392 cases for the month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020. The average cases per day are: August 2022 (19.9), August 2021 (12.6) and August 2020 (5.5).