COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 63 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period Feb. 16-22, no change from the previous week. The seven-day average is 9.0 cases per day. There were 10,245 cases reported statewide, down from the 11,213 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,135 from 1,152 the previous week. There have been three deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 395.