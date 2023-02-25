As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 63 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period Feb. 16-22, no change from the previous week. The seven-day average is 9.0 cases per day. There were 10,245 cases reported statewide, down from the 11,213 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,135 from 1,152 the previous week. There have been three deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 395.
The CDC report on Feb. 23 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region is at low risk. Clearfield and Jefferson Counties have been elevated to medium risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Feb. 19-25 is indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
There have been 21 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 16-22, down from 49 the previous week. The average bivalent boosters per week continue to decline to an average of 38 per week over the last four weeks, down from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23.
There have been a total of 9,480 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with four primary vaccines administered this week.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19.
Indiana County ranks 13 of 14 counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent.
Indiana County ranks 10 of 14 counties in the region in the percentage of the population with the bivalent booster at 11.3 percent.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.