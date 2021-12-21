Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 1,088 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 39.
There were 54 tests reported. The seven-day average is 71 tests per day.
There were no deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 286. There have been 21 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 37 hospitalized COVID patients, with 10 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 28 are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,255 cases reported Monday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,920 people fully vaccinated and 4,497 partially vaccinated as of Monday. There were 65 booster shots administered for a total of 13,126 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.